ID_Legislation_1st_Day__037.jpg Julie Van Orden (copy)

Sen. Julie Van Orden, R-Pingree, left, in the Idaho Senate chamber.

 Photo by Jim Max

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Idaho keep Medicaid expansion in place, but like the House health committee, it has reservations about its costs.

Idaho voters in 2018 approved Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage to adults who made too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid health coverage but not enough to qualify for subsidies on the state’s health care exchange. The program is up for its required five-year review, in which the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees could give recommendations for the future of the program; the House’s were submitted on Tuesday morning and the Senate’s were provided that evening.


