...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Sen. Julie Van Orden, R-Pingree, left, in the Idaho Senate chamber.
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Idaho keep Medicaid expansion in place, but like the House health committee, it has reservations about its costs.
Idaho voters in 2018 approved Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage to adults who made too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid health coverage but not enough to qualify for subsidies on the state’s health care exchange. The program is up for its required five-year review, in which the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees could give recommendations for the future of the program; the House’s were submitted on Tuesday morning and the Senate’s were provided that evening.
“The committee has grave concerns about the cost sustainability of the current program, but they do realize that the outcomes of stopping it at this point would not be in the best interest of Idahoans,” the letter, drafted by committee Chair Rep. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, said.
Read my full story online or find it on the front page of today's paper.