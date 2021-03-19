The Senate State Affairs Committee was still meeting this morning, when Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, "In the interest of what's going on in the other body, I think we should send this bill to the floor and adjourn our meeting." The Senate GOP has headed into a closed-door caucus to consider taking a break until April 6, as the House has already determined to do, because of the Statehouse COVID-19 outbreak. Both houses must agree to make it official.
The Senate still is scheduled to convene at 9:30, the House at 10:30. "We've got to go on the floor for a period of time, even if it's just to call a recess," Winder said after State Affairs adjourned.
The bill it was considering was the latest version of Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy's bill aimed at forbidding public universities from offering college credit to student to encourage them to vote. Committee members said they were concerned the bill would limit class discussions about voting and its importance; the bill, HB 299, was sent to the Senate's 14th Order for possible amendments.