The Idaho Senate convened this morning and read across the desk all seven of the bills introduced this morning in the Senate State Affairs Committee; it then recessed until 3 p.m., but not before Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, pushed for a vote to adjourn sine die. It failed on a party-line vote. See below for a full report on the Senate's morning session from Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.
Meanwhile, the House has gone at ease for an estimated "20 minutes" to let the clerks catch up and be prepared to read across the desk the 29 bills introduced this morning in House Ways & Means. It's already been longer than that...
Here's the rundown from this morning's Senate session:
By Ryan Suppe
Senate Democrats attempted and failed to adjourn Monday morning as GOP senators proposed new bills aimed at COVID-19 mandates.
During a meeting of the full Senate, Assistant Minority Leader Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, made several inquiries into whether the secretary received word from an Idaho court, the House of Representatives or the governor’s office that would nullify the Senate’s May adjournment. When the secretary responded that no such notice had come, Burgoyne moved to recognize the adjournment and cease Senate proceedings until the Legislature's next regular session in January.
Burgoyne’s motion failed, 27-6, on a party-line vote.
During this year’s regular session, the Senate voted to adjourn until next year, but the House voted to recess so that it could call itself back into session — under Idaho law only the governor can call the Legislature into a special session. The conflicting Senate and House votes created a situation that the Idaho Attorney General’s Office called “unprecedented.”
On Monday, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, noted that an Idaho Attorney General's opinion suggested both chambers likely are at recess. That means this session is a continuation of the 2021 regular session, Winder said.
“We’ve done everything that we can to make sure that actions that this body takes are appropriate and legal,” he said.
He added, “I do not want to see this legislature ... become a full-time legislature.”
Meanwhile, senators introduced seven new bills and resolutions, most aimed at President Joe Biden’s proposed COVID-19 vaccination mandates, which require federal employees and contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, unless they obtain medical or religious exemptions. They also require that employers with more than 100 workers require their employees receive the vaccine or get tested weekly for the coronavirus.
SB 1221 would create a “Federal Overreach Defense Fund” and transfer $2 million from the state’s general fund for legal fees. SCR 113, a proposed concurrent resolution between the Senate and House, would authorize the Senate President Pro Tem and the Speaker of the House to use money from the Federal Overreach Legal Defense Fund for legal costs in connection with suing the federal government over COVID-19 mandates.
Three other GOP-sponsored bills attempt to protect employees and employers from the federal mandates.
SB 1223 updates the Idaho Health Freedom Act as it relates to COVID-19 vaccinations and employment. It also provides accommodations for employees who decline COVID-19 vaccinations.
SB 1224 would provide three exemptions — medical, religious and natural immunity — for employer-required COVID-19 vaccination mandates. SB 1225 would add an employee’s personal beliefs to those exemptions.
SJM 105, a joint memorial, would notify the Biden administration that the Idaho Legislature “strongly opposes” the federal mandates.
SB 1222, sponsored by Burgoyne along with Senate Majority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Sen. Janie Ward-Engleking, D-Boise, would require all available federal COVID-19 funds the state has be spent on wage reimbursement for workers taking time off, COVID-19 vaccinations and vaccine resources, care for family members having adverse reactions to vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and a number of other approved purposes.
SB 1221, 1222, 1223, 1224 and 1225 were assigned to the Senate State Affairs Committee. Chairwoman Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, told the Idaho Press her committee likely will meet Tuesday morning.
The resolution and joint memorial were assigned to the Senate Finance Committee, which had not scheduled a meeting as of noon Monday.
The Senate then recessed until 3 p.m. Monday.