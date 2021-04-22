The Senate has adjourned until Monday, after passing a few bills and debating some amendments to one other. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said there's little left for the Senate to do at this point. SB 362, the transportation funding bill, has been held until Monday. Anthon said the Senate would like to take up the new version of the tax-cuts bill, HB 380, but won't have it until Monday; the House just passed it today.
In the Senate's 14th Order for amendments, four amendments were considered for HB 220, legislation seeking to restrict funds from abortion providers or those affiliated with them; all but one, a clarification on affiliates from Sen. Christy Zito, were rejected.
The House adjourned for the day just after 12:30 p.m.; it's planning to come back just for a brief 8 a.m. session on Friday to run through its orders of business.
The Senate Education Committee has scheduled a hearing on HB 377, the newly passed education policy bill that cleared both a House committee and the full House today, for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in room WW55; and the House State Affairs Committee has scheduled a 9 a.m. Monday hearing on SB 1205, the latest gun rights bill from Sen. Todd Lakey. At this point, no committee meetings in either house are scheduled on Friday.