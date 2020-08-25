The Senate has adjourned until 10 a.m. tomorrow, and the House Judiciary Committee has just voted to introduce the new version of COVID-19 civil liability legislation, with Reps. Wintrow and Davis dissenting. Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, told the committee as it adjourned, "Please proceed to the House as quickly as you can."
The House is scheduled to reconvene shortly to read that bill across the desk. It's not expected to take up SB 1001, the absentee ballot elections bill that cleared House State Affairs unanimously this morning, until tomorrow.
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, asked why the Senate adjourned for the day, said, "We don't have much to do." He said he doesn't know how the Senate will approach the issue of HCR 1, the concurrent resolution the House passed attempting to end the current state of emergency over the coronavirus, which a new Attorney General's analysis concluded is illegal and wouldn't stand up in court.