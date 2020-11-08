Idaho Senate Republicans plan to pursue measures in January to limit the governor’s emergency powers and let the Legislature call itself back into a special session rather than having to wait for the governor do so, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Following up on promises made during an August special legislative session, Senate Republican Caucus officials said last week that they are “already working on legislation to be presented in the coming months to address concerns of our members, and of many Idahoans, that have resulted from government response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
