Seven GOP senators, including all four members of the Senate GOP leadership, introduced a new proposal this morning seeking to repeal the governor’s current Stage 2 public health order regarding the coronavirus pandemic via a concurrent resolution. That would include eliminating all of its limits on gatherings and other public health measures imposed from the state level designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee, said it was “just a little change” from SCR 101, the measure the same panel had earlier approved on a party-line vote aiming to repeal the current disaster declaration, but that was pulled from the Senate floor by its lead sponsor, Sen. Steve Vick.
Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, told the committee this morning, “What you have before you is what I talked about when I returned SCR 101 to committee and I said we can do better. I think this is the better version.”
“What it does really is fairly simple,” he said. After a long list of “whereas” clauses, the “now therefore be it resolved” paragraph at the end would terminate the Dec. 30, 2020 modified Stage 2 order issued by Gov. Brad Little and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “This is what we’re going to do, and that is remove the Stage 2 restrictions,” Vick said.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, moved to introduce the resolution, and Majority Caucus Chair Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, seconded the motion. It passed on a voice vote, with Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asking to be recorded as voting “no.” That clears the way for a hearing in the committee on the new version of the resolution, which hasn’t yet been assigned a bill number.
The move comes after two Idaho Attorney General’s opinions in two days found the existing state law that permits the Legislature to repeal orders of the governor regarding emergencies by concurrent resolution is unconstitutional. That provision, found in Idaho Code 46-1008(2), has never been invoked or tested in court. In both Attorney General’s opinions, issued to lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane wrote, “This office can identify no portion of the Idaho Constitution that allows this legislative claim of authority.” The Idaho Constitution says the Legislature can only act by passing legislation, the opinion finds, which means both houses pass a bill and it goes to the governor for signature or veto. Concurrent resolutions don’t go to the governor.
Therefore, the Attorney General’s office found, the use of a concurrent resolution “cannot be considered to have legal effect other than stating a policy preference of the Legislature, or the chamber that has adopted it.”
Anthon told the Idaho Press this morning, “We have received an independent legal opinion to the contrary.”
The new resolution, sponsored by Anthon and Vick and co-sponsored by Lee, Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, Majority Caucus Chair Mark Harris, and Sens. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, and Peter Riggs, R-Coeur d’Alene, doesn’t cite 46-1008(2). Instead, it cites a different section of code, 56-1003(7), which empowers the director of the Department of Health & Welfare to issue and enforce “orders of isolation and quarantine to protect the public from the spread of infectious or communicable diseases.” That section says nothing about legislative repeal through a concurrent resolution. But Anthon said he believes the Legislature has the power to do that just like it would reject an agency’s administrative rule. That rules review process happens every year at the start of the legislative session, and in 2016, voters endorsed the Legislature's move to enshrine the rules-review process in the Idaho Constitution.
“These are very fine points in the law,” said Anthon, an attorney. “My members in the Senate are interested in nothing more than following the law and making sure that the balance of powers are maintained.”
He added, “This is an introduction hearing. This is a process. This isn’t a decision by the Idaho Legislature. … Just because somebody proposes something doesn’t mean it is the end of the story.”
Anthon said, “There’s no one in the Idaho Legislature that is interested in doing anything contrary to the Idaho Constitution. So as this proceeds, to the extent there is further analysis or further factual support of this not being something that’s absolutely 100% in line with our Constitution and our oath to defend the Constitution, it will not advance. But as of this morning, we believe that the Attorney General’s opinions are not on point. They're on point in the law, but they're not on point with the facts.”
"The question is how does the governor's office advance a rule of general applicability that applies to every Idahoan, whether they've been exposed to illness or not," he said.