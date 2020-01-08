Senate Republicans have gone into a closed-door caucus this morning to discuss the process for approving thousands of pages of administrative rules, after the entire state administrative code expired last year due to a standoff between the House and the Senate, requiring review by the Legislature this year of the entire 8,000 pages. Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said the caucus will hear a presentation from Legislative Services Director Eric Milstead on the process; the Senate Democratic caucus heard from him yesterday, according to Senate Assistant Minority Leader Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise.
Before the session started, Hill and House Speaker Scott Bedke said they’d worked out a compromise between the two houses on the process, and Bedke said he hoped to unveil it by Tuesday or so, but there was no announcement yesterday, and some House members’ tempers were starting to fray as the Senate said it needed more time. “Our problem was we just hadn’t talked about it with our caucuses,” Hill said this morning. “It is not a done deal.”
“What we’re looking at is changing a joint rule,” Hill said, “and that requires a two-thirds majority from both houses. It’s a high standard.”
He said House GOP leaders “feel comfortable with the compromise,” which calls for a process that includes joint subcommittees to review rules; possible joint hearings of committees from both houses when a rule is controversial, though they’d still vote separately; and a new “provisional rule” status for one year for rules on which the House and Senate can’t agree, with one approving and the other rejecting.
With joint hearings, Hill said, they’re “just coordinating better with the House so that we don’t have one body rejecting something and another accepting because we heard a different story.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “I think the substance was really making a provision for a provisional rule, to go into effect for a year and give the stakeholders a chance to work it out. I think the good thing about this whole process … is there’s more interaction between the two bodies to identify problems.”
Last year’s disagreement came because the House wanted legislation to change the process to allow one house’s rejection of a rule to kill it. Under current procedures, that’s the case for certain types of rules, but not others; most rules, which are regulations that carry out legislation already passed by the Legislature, stand unless both houses reject them.
The House majority has a caucus tentatively scheduled for 2:30 this afternoon; minority Democrats also are mulling the changes. And even as both sides consider the possible procedures, committees in both the House and Senate have been meeting and starting to review rules, most starting with just a review of the overall process. An exception is the House Health & Welfare Committee, which had a long agenda this morning of “omnibus” rules from occupational licensing boards, including the Board of Nursing and the Board of Medicine. None aroused any controversy; all were approved unanimously.
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, chairman of the committee, said at the close of the meeting that he’s scheduled anything that might be controversial out toward the end of the next two-week period, to give committee members time to prepare. “The last thing on earth we want to do in all these omnibus bills is to try to prevent anyone from not being able to do what they want in each of those,” Wood said.
Acting Rep. Tim Kastning, who is filling in for Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, asked Wood, “Do you have that schedule for the next two weeks in writing?” Wood responded that it’s still tentative, but he’d be glad to provide it, and directed Kastning to talk to the committee secretary. “Get with Irene and she can tell you which rules are going to be on what days so you can get the opportunity to do that,” Wood said.
Hill said with the entire state administrative code on the docket for review, including everything the Legislature’s reviewed and approved in the past, “Every legislator will have a different feel for how deep they want to get – do I want to go in and check the commas and the capitalization? We certainly have that opportunity.”
But he said he believes lawmakers have always had the option to review existing rules. “We’ve always had that opportunity,” Hilll said.
House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, said, “Obviously we had an impasse last year. We liked HB 100, they didn’t. So we’re trying to see how far the Senate is willing to go. I think during the interim, we came up with what we think is the best solution that could work in both bodies. We have to get a supermajority agreement.” If that isn’t supported, he said, “Then we’ll have to put our heads together and come up with a solution that both bodies agree on.”