After Senate Republicans caucused behind closed doors for more than an hour and only emerged well after noon, the Senate has decided not to take up SJR 101, the anti-drug constitutional amendment, today after all. “It was going to be today,” said Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Now, he said, it’ll be “tomorrow.”
Senate GOP caucus runs long, anti-drug amendment debate put off 'til tomorrow...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.