Idaho Senate Republicans announced over the weekend that they’ve agreed with House GOP leaders to form a working group to study allegations from House Republicans that Idaho libraries are making explicit materials available to minors.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said Monday, “Basically, they wanted to do a resolution, we didn’t want to do one. But we’re willing to do the working group and investigate the problem and see the scope of the problem and what the remedies might be, if need be.”
Winder said the joint working group would include four senators and four representatives, plus representatives of the Idaho Commission for Libraries and Idaho Library Association who would serve as ex-officio members.
The House on Friday passed a resolution setting up the “House Working Group for Protecting Idaho Children from Material Harmful to Minors in Libraries,” calling for it to include both House members and representatives from the commission and the association.
The issue derailed the planned end of the legislative session on Friday, as the House twice defeated the proposed budget for the Idaho Commission for Libraries in an effort to send a message about the issue to Idaho librarians.
The budget that finally passed late Friday night for the library commission cuts its overall funding by 10.5%, removing $307,000 in state general funds for digital and e-book collections the commission was making available to Idaho K-12 schools, and $3.5 million in federal funds that were to help set up internet links for telehealth in rural Idaho communities through libraries.
The Commission for Libraries doesn’t actually run local libraries; it provides services to libraries statewide.
“I don’t think it’s reasonable for us to purge libraries of all adult material,” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said Monday. “I haven’t been convinced that there’s a crisis. But if it gets people settled down to the point where they’re willing to fund libraries in the future, I guess it’s something we have to do.”