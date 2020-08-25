Senate Republicans, who spent much of Tuesday morning in a closed-door party caucus, broke for lunch around noon and plan to return to caucus after lunch, said Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. Hill told the Post Register there haven't been any decisions yet on whether the Senate will take up the resolution the House passed this morning ending the coronavirus declaration of emergency Gov. Brad Little implemented in March.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.