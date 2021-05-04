The Idaho Senate on Tuesday failed to override Gov. Brad Little's veto of HB 135aa, the second emergency-powers bill the governor has vetoed, which would have trimmed the governor's powers during declared emergencies, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The Senate voted 21-12 to override the veto, failing to attain a required supermajority; with 33 senators present, it would have taken at least 22 votes to meet the required two-thirds.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, who voted against the veto override, said, "If this session has proven anything, it's the incapability of this Senate and the House of Representatives to handle an emergency in a manner that the executive would. The override of this veto would constitute clear and present danger to the people of this state."
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, also opposed the motion, saying her district is prone to natural disasters and often requires "long and sustaining" support from disaster relief funding. Stennett said when "people are in trouble," she doesn't want the Legislature to hold authority over disaster funding.
HB 135aa was one of two emergency powers bills, along with SB 1136aa, that Gov. Brad Little vetoed, both seeking to limit the governor's emergency powers and expand the role of the Legislature in disasters, including limiting disaster declarations to 60 days unless the Legislature extends them. The House yesterday introduced three new bills that would enact parts of HB 135aa, and today, the House passed all three.
HB 391, to declare that constitutional rights all stand during declared emergencies, passed 54-13. HB 392, to forbid the governor from altering any provision of Idaho Code during an emergency, though he could suspend enforcement, passed, 56-11. HB 393, to declare all jobs "essential" and forbid restrictions on any class of employment during an emergency, passed 56-11.
All three bills would have to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor's signature to become law.
I will update this post shortly with the full Senate vote breakdown.