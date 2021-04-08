The Senate has just failed to override Gov. Brad Little’s veto of HB 214, the bill on the powers of the tax commission chairman on which the House yesterday voted unanimously to override the veto. The Senate, with no debate, held a roll-call vote on whether to override; it came out 21-14. That’s a substantial majority, but it’s short of the required two-thirds margin to override a veto, which would have required 24 “yes” votes.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin then announced, “Less than 2/3 having voted in the affirmative, the governor’s veto of HB 214 has been sustained.”