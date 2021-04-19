Senate override vote screenshot

The Idaho Senate considers overriding Gov. Brad Little's veto of an emergency powers bill on Monday, April 19, 2021; the override attempt failed by one vote.

 Screenshot

The Senate has failed to override the governor's veto of SB 1136aa, the emergency powers bill that Gov. Brad Little vetoed on Friday. The Senate's vote was 23-12, one vote short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto. Here is the full vote breakdown:

Voting on the motion to override the veto:

Voting yes: Sens. Agenbroad, Anthon, Bair, Bayer, Burtenshaw, Cook, Crabtree, Den Hartog, Grow, Harris, Heider, Johnson, Lakey, Lee, Lent, Rice, Ricks, Riggs, Souza, Thayn, Vick, Winder and Zito.

Voting no: Sens. Burgoyne, Guthrie, Lodge, Martin, Nelson, Nye, Patrick, Rabe, Stennett, Ward-Engelking, Wintrow, and Woodward.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

