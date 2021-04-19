The Senate has failed to override the governor's veto of SB 1136aa, the emergency powers bill that Gov. Brad Little vetoed on Friday. The Senate's vote was 23-12, one vote short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto. Here is the full vote breakdown:
Voting on the motion to override the veto:
Voting yes: Sens. Agenbroad, Anthon, Bair, Bayer, Burtenshaw, Cook, Crabtree, Den Hartog, Grow, Harris, Heider, Johnson, Lakey, Lee, Lent, Rice, Ricks, Riggs, Souza, Thayn, Vick, Winder and Zito.
Voting no: Sens. Burgoyne, Guthrie, Lodge, Martin, Nelson, Nye, Patrick, Rabe, Stennett, Ward-Engelking, Wintrow, and Woodward.