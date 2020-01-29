March 14 will become “Idaho Women’s Day,” under a resolution that unanimously passed the Idaho Senate this morning, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and also of the role of women in Idaho, both historically and into the future. The new holiday wouldn’t require any closing of government offices; instead, it would be a commemoration to bring attention and honor to Idaho women. In years when March 14 falls on a Saturday, including this year, it would be celebrated on the previous Friday; when it falls on a Sunday, it’d be celebrated on Monday.
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote, was ratified in 1920 when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify it – but Idaho acted much earlier. “Idaho was a leader, as the fourth state – in 1896 – to grant this right and privilege,” said Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the lead sponsor of the measure in the Senate.
The Idaho State Historical Society proposed the new commemoration, as part of a series of activities around the state to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage this year. Lodge said it would “create an Idaho Women’s Day to recognize the importance of women in Idaho’s past, present and future.”
The Historical Society carefully selected the date, Lodge said, to fall within Women’s History Month, a national commemoration; and to fall on “a significant date in the history of women in Idaho.” In 1891, March 14 was the date that the first Idaho Legislature approved the Idaho state seal, the only state seal designed by a woman, Emma Edwards Green.
Green’s seal, notably, depicts both a man and a woman, on an equal plane. It also recognizes key Idaho industries and symbols.
"Her symbolism combined the ideals of justice and liberty in Idaho's future, and placed men and women at equal stature on our seal at a time of serious discussion regarding women's suffrage," Lodge told the Senate.