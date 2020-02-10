The academic standards debate could stretch well past the 2020 legislative session, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. The Senate Education Committee introduced a proposal to create a legislative “interim committee” to study standards through the rest of 2020, and perhaps recommend new standards to the 2021 Legislature.
“It is time for us to see if we can get all of our education community on the same page,” said Senate Education Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls.
Monday’s move came less than a week after the House Education Committee voted to reject all English language arts, math and science standards — a far-reaching and perhaps unprecedented vote. House Education’s decision throws into doubt the standards that serve as an educational roadmap for Idaho’s 300,000 public school students.
And senators said House Education’s vote could threaten some $260 million in federal education funding. That’s because federal education law requires states to establish some form of academic standards, and then test their students against the standards.
Before Senate Education voted unanimously to introduce Mortimer’s proposal, both Mortimer and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, spoke of the specter of lost federal dollars. The feds fund a variety of state education programs, including special education and Title I, a program that provides extra support for high-poverty schools.
The Legislature entered its sixth week of the session Monday — and the standards stalemate has been one of the defining issues of the year. Senate Education has not yet taken up the English, math and science standards. The committee might consider the standards later this week or next week, Mortimer said, but no date has been set.
But during Monday’s committee meeting, Mortimer made his preferences clear, and they don’t align with the House decision to dump standards.
“If we don’t have them, we really don’t have something to measure,” he said. “We don’t have something to teach to.” You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org.