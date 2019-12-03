After 14 years in office, Dean Mortimer won't be running for another term in the state Senate, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. "I think it's time to let someone else serve," the Idaho Falls Republican and Senate Education Committee chairman said Tuesday. "I'm not a believer that you should serve forever and ever."
Mortimer, who will serve out his term still has the upcoming session ahead of him, said he looks forward to spending more time with family after leaving the Senate.
Mortimer said the conversion of Eastern Idaho Technical College into the College of Eastern Idaho, in which he was involved, is one of his proudest accomplishments in office. He said he is also happy about his work to expand advanced opportunity programs, and the role he played in getting the "career ladder" plan to raise teacher pay passed in 2014. Overall, he said he thinks the relationship between educators and lawmakers has improved.
