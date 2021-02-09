The Senate Education Committee voted 6-3 this afternoon in favor of legislation to extend the state's "Advanced Opportunities" program, which pays for high school students to earn college credit, to private school students. SB 1045, presented to the committee by Kate Haas, lobbyist for Bishop Kelly High School, and sponsored by committee Chair Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, would authorize spending up to $750 per private school student on the program, though money still would need to be appropriated. Haas estimated the appropriation at $750,000.
An array of parents, school officials and students from Catholic, Lutheran and Christian schools spoke in support of the bill; it drew opposition from the Idaho School Boards Association and the Idaho Association of School Administrators. "We see this as the proverbial camel's nose under the tent," Karen Echeverria, ISBA head, told the committee. "It would provide public funds for private education, and we believe that stands outside the Idaho Constitution."
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, who said she wished the bill would have passed earlier so her children could benefit, said, “We are Idaho taxpayers. … These are Idaho kids attending Idaho institutions. … I think this bill strikes a balance.”
Haas said the state funds would be paid directly to the institutions from which the students earn the college credits. "What we are talking about here is not money going to private schools," she said.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, "I’m thinking with this bill that we thread the needle. And if we can provide something for public school children and do the same for private school children where it does not go against our Idaho Constitution, I can find a way to support that." The bill now moves to the full Senate.