Idaho Senate Democrats called a virtual press conference this morning to say they believe it’s illegal to convene the Senate next week, as it voted to adjourn for the year on May 12, and they believe any legislation that’s passed during a reconvening of the Legislature next week likely won’t be valid. However, they’re also proposing their own legislation, requiring the expeditious spending of federal COVID-19 aid to help Idaho teachers and other front-line workers.
“Next week the Idaho Senate will enter unprecedented and uncharted territory by attempting to reconvene after having made a final decision, an irrevocable decision, to adjourn on May 12, 2021 for the year,” said Senate Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoye, D-Boise, an attorney. “The fact is that anyone wanting to convene the Senate next week needed to get into court, raise the constitutional issues that arise from the very unique way that the last legislative session ended, and see if the court would be willing to issue an order nullifying the Senate’s decision to adjourn sine die. The Senate’s received no such court order,” he said.
While decrying GOP leaders’ plan to reconvene the legislative session on Monday to address the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandates as “political grandstanding,” the Senate Democrats also said if they’re in the Statehouse, they’ll propose a bill. “Yes, we don’t think this session is legal, however we’re going to be here anyway,” Burgoyne said, “and the Republicans are going to be putting up legislation. We might as well put up this single piece of legislation and try to pass it. And if it passes, I think we’ll probably in January want to pass it again, just to make sure that it is law.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “To be called back for an undetermined period of time, for an undetermined number of bills, legislation that we don’t even have, over something that could have been done in January, where it’s already being arbitrated in federal court, seems a really colossal waste of taxpayer money and time when we could be doing more thoughtful policy instead of doing it in a fire drill.”
Burgoyne noted that a federal court already has enjoined the Biden Administration’s proposed OSHA rule requiring employers with 100 or more employees to require vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing, and that that lawsuit was bipartisan in that the Democratic governor of Kansas was among those bringing it.
Idaho currently is involved in two separate lawsuits over the proposed federal vaccine rules for employers and federal contractors.
Stennett said, “Hopefully whatever we entertain will be thoughtful, and the rest of it we just need to say ‘no’ and go home.”