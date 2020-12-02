In the Senate Democratic caucus, Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, was unopposed to continue in her leadership post. She’s a sixth-term senator.
Two Senate minority leadership positions were open, due to the retirements of Assistant Minority Leader Cherie Buckner Webb, D-Boise, and Caucus Chair Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, a fourth-term senator who previously served three terms in the House, ran unopposed for assistant minority leader; and Sen. Janie Ward Engelking, D-Boise, a fifth-term senator who previously served one term in the House, was unopposed in her bid for minority caucus chair.