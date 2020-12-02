Michelle Stennett

Michelle Stennett

In the Senate Democratic caucus, Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, was unopposed to continue in her leadership post. She’s a sixth-term senator.

Two Senate minority leadership positions were open, due to the retirements of Assistant Minority Leader Cherie Buckner Webb, D-Boise, and Caucus Chair Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise.

Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, a fourth-term senator who previously served three terms in the House, ran unopposed for assistant minority leader; and Sen. Janie Ward Engelking, D-Boise, a fifth-term senator who previously served one term in the House, was unopposed in her bid for minority caucus chair.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

