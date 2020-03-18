Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, asked for unanimous consent that the Senate not concur in the House amendments to SB 1277a, the homeowner’s exemption application bill that the House amended into a bill to raise the homeowner’s exemption from $110,000 to $112,000, while cutting county budgets by $32 million to fund it. The cuts would have come first from the new construction roll, and when that was exhausted, cut into the county’s base budget. The Senate agreed to Rice’s request by unanimous consent, and the bill died with no further debate or discussion.
Meanwhile, the House is still debating SB 1385, the abortion "trigger" law. That appears to be the only bill on the House's 3rd Reading Calendar that it's taken up today.
The Senate, after dealing with SB1277a, took up a long list of bundled-together gubernatorial appointments, and now has moved into the resolutions in its 10th order, including a resolution recognizing missing and murdered indigenous persons as a crisis in Idaho and designating May 5 as a day of awareness.