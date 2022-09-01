Michelle Stennett Senate debate 9-1-22

Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, debates HB 1, the tax cuts and education funding bill, in the Idaho Senate on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

In the Senate debate, the first three senators to debate after bill sponsor Jim Rice were all Senate Democrats who said they’ll reluctantly vote in favor of the bill, though they have concerns about it. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “While there are things in this bill I would like to change, I am supporting this bill, HB 1. … Our working families need immediate help right now to address the rising cost of gas prices and groceries. And two, our children and grandchildren need an education system that allows them to compete in the global economy. … We’ve dug a pretty deep hole when it comes to education spending,” she said. “We’ve been last in per-pupil expenditures for far too long.”

Ward-Engelking said, “Our children are counting on us to give them all the opportunities that ll children in other states have. This is not the end-all. We’re not done. We have more work to do.”

