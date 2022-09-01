...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, debates HB 1, the tax cuts and education funding bill, in the Idaho Senate on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
In the Senate debate, the first three senators to debate after bill sponsor Jim Rice were all Senate Democrats who said they’ll reluctantly vote in favor of the bill, though they have concerns about it. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “While there are things in this bill I would like to change, I am supporting this bill, HB 1. … Our working families need immediate help right now to address the rising cost of gas prices and groceries. And two, our children and grandchildren need an education system that allows them to compete in the global economy. … We’ve dug a pretty deep hole when it comes to education spending,” she said. “We’ve been last in per-pupil expenditures for far too long.”
Ward-Engelking said, “Our children are counting on us to give them all the opportunities that ll children in other states have. This is not the end-all. We’re not done. We have more work to do.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “There are many parts of this bill today that should concern Idahoans, and they deserve an explanation. Yes, Idaho has a $2 billion surplus.” But she said while “many hard-working Idahoans will receive some refund if this passes,” citizens still aren’t getting relief from needs related to everything from housing to grocery taxes to property taxes. “All of these they have demanded from us,” she said.
Stennett said she was disappointed to see the 3% inflator removed from the education funding in the bill; and she doesn’t expect it to address Idaho’s hefty school facilities needs. “Some of our kids are in unsafe buildings,” she said. She also noted that the bill nullifies the Quality Education Act initiative that’s on the November ballot, proposed by the group Reclaim Idaho. And she said the placing of an advisory question on the November ballot to see if voters agree with this bill will be unclear to voters. “An advisory question is non-binding, has no teeth, gives voters no power, and its purpose here is perplexing,” Stennett said. “Voters may be misled to believe that by voting yes they’ll receive more money. Or voters may loudly express their opinion on education, but the advisory question gives them no power. … The public’s voice in all of this should not be meaningless.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, noted that anyone who didn’t file an income tax return in 2020 and 2021 won’t qualify for the rebate under the bill, though the state’s surplus was generated in part by sales tax proceeds. “I think that if you’re paying sales tax in this state, you should share in this rebate, whether you filed a tax return or not,” Burgoyne said. “It is loaded to benefit the wealthy, I think disproportionately.”
Burgoyne said he's heard arguments that spending levels don't matter, but said that means logically that spending nothing could supply great education, which he said clearly isn't true. "We have a real teacher shortage and crisis in Idaho right now," he said. "The best way to fight inflation is to actually cut costs for people." Idaho could do that by cutting the grocery tax, he said, and providing property tax relief.
Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said, "We've collected more money, received more revenue than we needed. To me it's simple: The taxpayers who are hurting with inflation right now ... need that money back." He said he supports the bill. "There's things I probably would have done a little bit differently, but I support this bill."
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, said, "We're here because we have a surplus. ... We have too much. We've decided that we have too much, and we want to get that back into our taxpayers' pockets in a timely manner."
Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said, "I'm just not feeling really good about this ... It puts legislators in a hard spot. If you don't vote for this, then you don't like children." She said, "This bill addresses three separate topics," which she contended violates the Idaho Constitution.
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said, "I would be remiss in not standing up and saying why I will vote on this bill the way I do. ... I cannot not support tax relief. ... I don't like being forced to vote in support of something that I don't support" in addition to that, she said.
She also expressed concerns about constitutionality of the bill and said in a regular session there would be time for more Attorney General's opinions on that question. However, an Idaho Attorney General's opinion issued on Aug. 26 found, "Although RS29902 mixes income tax provisions with sales tax distribution provisions, all provisions pertain directly to, and have a necessary connection with, the core subject of taxation. Given Idaho case law, a challenge to RS29902 for violation of the one-subject rule is unlikely to prevail." A copy of that opinion, which also addressed several other questions and was prepared in response to a request from Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, is posted below.