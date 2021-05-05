The Senate has convened this morning, about half an hour later than its planned 10 a.m. start, but Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said it’s not planning to take up any substantive legislation this morning. Instead, that will come this afternoon. At 1some point, the Senate State Affairs Committee is planning to meet for its hearing on the latest emergency powers bill, which was introduced yesterday in the same committee; it’s a new version of the vetoed Senate bill on the governor’s emergency powers that has emerged from negotiation between the legislative and executive branches.
No agenda had been posted for the committee meeting the last time I checked, nor has the bill, with bill number, appeared online. Committee Chair Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said the agenda still is in flux and other legislation will be on it as well.