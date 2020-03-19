The Senate is now in session. There’s not much on its calendar; most of the bills there were held yesterday and may end up dying there. First up on the Senate’s 3rd Reading Calendar is HB 617, Rep. Mike Moyle’s bill to require concurrent resolutions, rather than a bill, to extend all existing rules at the end of each legislative session. House committees had planned to pass multiple such resolutions, but only a couple have made it out to the floor. There have been lots of serious back-room discussions with lawyers in the House this morning about how to proceed on administrative rules. Some lawyers are opining that because the entire state administrative code expired last year and had to be reinstated as pending rules – due to the House’s refusal to pass the usual end-of-session “drop-dead bill” extending rules last year – all rules are now pending rules, and pending rules automatically take effect at the end of the session, without the need for either a bill or a resolution. It’s not yet clear what the outcome is.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said the Senate has “a couple of things to do in the 3rd Reading Calendar,” but also has a suspension calendar with five bills on it, three of which are appropriation bills. “The first one, HB 614, is the handsfree cell phone bill,” Winder said. “We sent it over to the body across the rotunda, and rather than amend it they made a new bill out of it. I think they liked it so much they wanted to claim it; that’s just my personal opinion. So we’ve got a few things to debate but not a whole lot.”
“So I think we can be out of here fairly quickly,” Winder said, “and give our good secretary some time to get her work done and some transmittals. We’ll see how the day goes, but there is a possibility that we could actually sine die today and let you go home. … We don’t think there’s anything worth sticking around here on a veto. We’d like to have you all out of here today.”