The Senate has convened this morning, but then recessed until 1:30 this afternoon without taking up any bills, to allow time for both parties to hold closed-door caucuses. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said the Senate does plan substantive action today, but it won't be until its afternoon session.
Senate convenes, recesses 'til 1:30 for caucuses
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.