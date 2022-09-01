senate
The Senate has now convened, read the House-passed bill across the desk and referred it to the House Local Government & Taxation Committee. That panel’s chairman, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, then told the Senate, “We’re going to have our committee decision hearing on this bill.” The committee will meet now in Senate hearing room WW53.

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, presiding over the Senate, noted that public testimony already occurred earlier at a joint hearing. “They’ll vote on it in committee and bring it back up to us as soon as that’s over,” Winder told the Senate. “So don’t get too far away.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

