The Idaho Senate has convened this morning, but when it got to its 10th Order of business, Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, announced that SCR 101, a controversial resolution to end the current state of emergency over COVID-19 that drew strong criticism from Gov. Brad Little on Friday, won't come up today. Anthon asked the Senate for unanimous consent to hold SCR 101 until Wednesday; there was no objection. Meanwhile, the House has convened, and atop its calendar is HCR 2, Rep. Brent Crane's resolution to eliminate all limits on gatherings statewide that have been imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle asked that the House be placed at ease, while he conferred with Crane, his co-sponsor Rep. Barbara Ehardt, and Minority Leader Ilana Rubel.