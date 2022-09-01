McGeachin gavels Senate into order 9-1-22

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin gavels the Senate into session on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Screenshot

The Senate convened this morning, with all 35 seats filled, then went at ease to wait for the House. There are just two substitutes among the 35 senators: Sen. Lori Den Hartog has named Brian Merrell as her sub; and Sen. Mary Souza has named Becky Funk. Eva Nye was appointed to replace the late Sen. Mark Nye, her husband, who died earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, the House has eight substitute lawmakers today. Here's the full list:

