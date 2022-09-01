...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin gavels the Senate into session on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
The Senate convened this morning, with all 35 seats filled, then went at ease to wait for the House. There are just two substitutes among the 35 senators: Sen. Lori Den Hartog has named Brian Merrell as her sub; and Sen. Mary Souza has named Becky Funk. Eva Nye was appointed to replace the late Sen. Mark Nye, her husband, who died earlier this summer.
Meanwhile, the House has eight substitute lawmakers today. Here's the full list:
For Rep. Fred Wood: Clay Handy
For Rep. David Cannon: James Carter
For Rep. Chad Christensen: Raymond William Hubbard
For Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy: Paul Joe Anderson
For Rep. Dorothy Moon: Rob Beiswenger
For Rep. Kevin Andrus: Shelby Andrus
For Rep. Paul Amador: Julie Amador
For Rep. Tammy Nichols: Zach Brooks
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.