The Senate has finally convened this morning, and referred HB 1, the House-passed bill to forbid all future all-mail-in elections regardless of disasters or emergencies, to the Senate State Affairs Committee. That committee’s chair, Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, then announced that the panel will meet at 12:30 today in room WW54 to take up HB 1. The Senate then went at ease. Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, told senators he had a “target” for reconvening the full Senate of 1:30.
