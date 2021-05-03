The Senate convened this morning a bit after its scheduled time of 10 a.m., and ran through its formalities, but took up no bills. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Senate a recess was planned “to allow for caucusing, and then return to the floor this afternoon.” This afternoon, Anthon said, the Senate plans to take up a “a number of pieces of legislation which will require a suspension calendar.” That means they’re not currently on the Senates’ 3rd Reading Calendar, and would require all rules to be suspended, which takes a two-thirds vote, to take them up and vote on them.
The Senate then recessed until 2 p.m., and both parties announced they would hold closed-door caucuses immediately upon recess.