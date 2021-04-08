The Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee has sent HB 332, the $389.4 million House-passed income tax cut and rebate bill, to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments. Senators mentioned several possible amendments they have in mind. In addition, the bill’s House sponsor, Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, said the bill needs amendments to correct a “drafting error” that incorrectly listed some figures regarding Idaho income tax brackets. “So I’d ask you folks to correct that,” Harris told the Senate panel.
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said he’s concerned about a provision in the bill that would remove a “sunset clause” that temporarily prevented Idaho local governments from getting their usual revenue sharing funds, which they get as an 11.5% share of the state’s sales tax revenues after refunds, from a “tax relief fund” that lawmakers set up in 2019 to hold all proceeds from sales taxes on internet sales. That account, which around the Statehouse is nicknamed the “Wayfair” account after the 2018 court case that led to internet sales tax collections, South Dakota v. Wayfair, has since accumulated a huge balance, estimated to hit $180 million by July 1.
HB 332 takes most of that money, permanently into the future, to fund income tax cuts, and it removes the 2024 expiration date exempting those sales tax proceeds from revenue sharing. If cities and counties were getting their 11.5% share of that $180 million, they’d receive $20.7 million.
“That was a very specific understanding in the Senate, that was an amendment that I was part of, among others,” Lakey said, “to, at the end of the day, treat sales tax as sales tax. And the compromise there was to include that sunset. And then after the sunset, those provisions … come into play and it goes into the formula like anything else. I think for myself, that sunset needs to remain in place.”
Lakey said he hasn’t yet “crunched the numbers” to see how much Idaho cities and counties would lose in revenue sharing each year, starting in 2024, if the sunset is removed, but intends to.
Harris told the senators, “You remember earlier this bill was tied at the hip with the transportation funding bill, which provides a good deal more funding to locals than that distribution did, so we did that that way on the House side.”
The transportation funding bill has since changed. It currently would route an estimated $4 million to local highway jurisdictions for road projects next year, with the amount rising in the future if state sales tax revenues continue to grow. It provides no funds to local governments in general.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “I have had for a long time an interest in reducing the number of brackets that we have, and it would be my intent to maybe include that in some amendment, so I just want people to know that up front.”
Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, said, “I am still concerned about our ongoing ability to afford this, especially considering that we are still underfunding critical needs like public education, which is being funded on the backs of residential taxpayers and property tax.”
There was public testimony both for and against the bill. Testifying remotely, Kathy Dawes of Moscow, speaking for Susan Ripley, president of the League of Women Voters of Idaho, strongly opposed the bill. “The League believes the tax cuts and rebates are not appropriate at a time when 80% of Idaho’s school districts have to depend on supplemental levies of more than $200 million every year just to maintain adequate educational programs, leaving Idaho last in per-pupil spending again,” she told the committee. She noted that property taxes are the least popular of Idaho’s “three-legged stool” for funding government, which includes property, income and sales taxes. “It does not make sense to cut taxes in other areas until the schools are adequately funded,” she said. “Using income tax dollars to fund education would result in a reduced need for supplemental levies, lowering property taxes, which is what Idahoans really need.”
Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, strongly supported the bill. “We do understand that there are some amendments that need to be dealt with in the brackets,” he said, “and we understand that there are those that would like to actually deal with the issue of some brackets. We know there are some ideas out there.”
The bill, which has 44 co-sponsors, all House Republicans, would provide a $220 million one-time rebate to Idaho taxpayers who filed income tax returns in 2019, plus cut both personal and corporate income taxes by $169.4 million a year by lowering the rates in all brackets. All told, it’s a $389.4 million tax-cut package.
Noting Idaho’s stronger than expected state tax revenues this year, LaBeau said, “We think this is affordable, we think it’s smart, we think it’s the right way to go.”
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, moved to send the bill to the 14th Order for amendments, saying, “It was my understanding that there are some errors that need to be fixed on this, and there at that time could be other discussion with regard to amendments.” Vick seconded the motion, and it passed on a voice vote. Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, tried twice to make substitute motion to hold the bill in committee, but for various reasons, committee Chair Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, ruled both those moves out of order.
Rice said after the meeting that the bill likely won’t come up for amendments in the Senate until next week.