The Senate Health & Welfare Committee has voted 5-4 to send HB 340a, the bill to create a new “pilot program” to allow North Idaho Pastor Tim Remington to operate a youth residential drug treatment program without a state license, to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments. The close vote came after a long list of professionals in youth treatment testified against the bill, saying it would create a dangerous precedent. Remington, currently a state representative from District 2, operated his program without a license for five years before a complaint was filed; he then shut it down. He told the committee he didn’t want his faith-based program to be licensed.
Among the professionals speaking against the bill was one who said her own child was in a faith-based treatment program that was fully state licensed.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, the bill’s Senate sponsor, proposed new amendments to add back in various safety requirements for the program, from notifying law enforcement to following health and sanitation standards. Those provisions had all been removed from the House-passed bill, she said, but she now is proposing to add them back in through the Senate’s amending process.
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, moved to hold the bill in committee, but the motion failed, 4-5. Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, moved to send it to the 14th order, and that motion carried, 5-4. Those voting in support of Bayer’s motion were Sens. Souza, Lee, Harris, Burtenshaw and Bayer; those voting against were Sens. Jordan, Heider, Nelson and Martin.