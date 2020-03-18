The Senate has come back into session and passed SB 1430, a newly written supplemental appropriation bill that allows the state Board of Examiners to transfer funds from the Budget Stabilization Fund at the end of the current fiscal year if needed to keep the state within the Idaho Constitution's requirement for a balanced budget. Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, co-chair of JFAC, said situations that could push the state there include the pandemic continuing and worsening, impacting state sales tax collections or possibly even income tax filings. "That could crash the budget and make it unconstitutional," Bair told the Senate.
The bill, requested by Gov. Brad Little, still needs House passage before it could head to the governor's desk.
After passing that bill, the Senate took another brief break, then began taking up and passing Senate-amended House bills, which still need to go back to the House.