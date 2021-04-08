The Senate has adjourned, at 5:26 p.m., after reaching the end of its 3rd Reading Calendar. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told senators, “Really, I just stand to say thank you to this good Senate. We have the people’s business on our shoulders, and we worked hard this week, and we’ve accomplished something, I think, great by clearing the calendar and preparing as quickly as we can to finish up the business and go home.”
“It’s incumbent upon us to continue to work, to continue to push forward for the next few days, as necessary, to get to sine die,” he said, “but also to tackle some very tough challenges ahead, in dealing with how we administer some of the finances of the state, to deal with the trouble we have with property tax … and also how we might consider lowering taxes for the people, and also to see that all the transportation needs are taken care of. So I thank you for your work and I ask you to recommit as we move forward.”
The Senate passed numerous bills today, including HB 309, Sen. C. Scott Grow’s bill to expand an existing property tax deferral program, to allow essentially a state-paid reverse mortgage, in which the state would pay all of a qualifying homeowner’s property taxes until they die or sell the home, then be paid back with interest from the sale proceeds. The House-passed bill passed the Senate on a 25-9 vote and now heads to the governor’s desk.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, “I would hope we don’t see this as the end-all, be-all on property tax. I don’t want it to be the only tool. … I think we need to do more for property tax relief.”
Grow responded, “We’re working on the circuit breaker as well,” though no bill has yet emerged.
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, says she sees commercials for reverse mortgages every night on TV. “I cannot see the state promoting this and encouraging this,” she said.
The Senate also passed HB 152, a House-passed bill to require a tenant’s security deposit to be held in a separate account in certain circumstances, on a 20-15 vote and sent it to the governor; and passed an array of other bills on everything from a memorial highway to cloud seeding to altering the distribution of excise tax on “strong beer.” The beer bill changes the distribution of excise tax on high-alcohol-content beer from the state wine commission to the state hop growers commission, with a three-year phase-in.
Senators will reconvene Friday at 10:30 a.m.