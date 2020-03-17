The Senate, after passing a bunch more appropriation bills, including several pieces of the public school budget, has taken a lunch break to 1:30; and the House, until 2 p.m. But Sen. David Nelson, R-Moscow, told the Senate he won't be returning -- he's going home to self-isolate, because of coronavirus concerns. He expressed strong concern that the Legislature is continuing to meet, when many of its members are older and therefore in the high-risk group. They could spread the virus to rural communities throughout the state if they contract it here before heading home, he said. So he left now.
Senate breaks 'til 1:30, House 'til 2; Sen. Nelson says he's leaving now, heading home to Moscow
