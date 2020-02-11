The Senate voted unanimously today to pass SB 1263, removing the sunset clause from a 2016 bill regarding worker’s comp claims from firefighters who contract 11 specific cancers on the job; the bill now moves to the House. This bill does not remove the sunset from last year’s landmark legislation covering first responders’ post-traumatic stress injuries under workers compensation; that sunset remains in 2023. Without this year’s bill, the cancer provisions would have expired in 2021.
Rob Shoplock, vice president of Professional Firefighters of Idaho, said it takes about three years to get actuarial data that’s used to document that such changes don’t raise workers comp rates; that’s now in for the 2016 bill, but not yet for the PTSI bill.
“We had identified 11 cancers that firefighters were more likely to get than the general public through absorption or inhalation,” Shoplock said. The 2016 bill also included both professional and volunteer firefighters in the cancer provisions.
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, cited the 2016 bill in her Senate debate. She noted that not only have base worker’s compensation rates for firefighters not risen since that bill passed, they’ve dropped by 18%. “Therefore we bring you this bill to simply remove the sunset clause,” she told senators, “as the fear of increased premiums seems to be unfounded.”
As to whether the sunset on the PTSI bill also can be removed, Shoplock said, “We’ll know in three years what workers comp rates look like.”