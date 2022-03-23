The state’s first investment in affordable housing, through a new $50 million Workforce Housing Fund intended to provide gap financing for construction, won final passage in the Senate on Tuesday and headed to the governor’s desk, as lawmakers whirled through legislation in a push to adjourn their session this Friday.
Gov. Brad Little proposed the fund, which will use $50 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act aid allocated to Idaho.
“Affordable housing development is being supported by the state for the very first time,” said a jubilant Ali Rabe, a housing advocate and executive director of Jesse Tree who’s been working on affordable housing development in Idaho for years.
The vote in the Senate came late Tuesday afternoon, on a day that also saw the House kill the budget for next year for the Office of the State Board of Education; a new budget be set and voted out from the joint budget committee just two hours later; and numerous other legislative developments.
A new version of the full-day kindergarten and literacy bill that passed the House a day earlier zipped through the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday with no debate.
Gov. Brad Little said he’ll take action on SB 1309, a controversial Texas-style abortion lawsuits bill, by Wednesday afternoon’s deadline. “I have yet to let a bill become law without my signature, and I don’t anticipate that happening,” he said.
And House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said he expects the House to adjourn sine die, Latin for “without a day,” on Friday rather than go into an extended recess like it did last year. “I believe that’s the case,” he said.
Controversial legislation pairing a small pay increase for judges with major changes in the Idaho Judicial Council and judge selection in Idaho continued to move forward, after passing the House on Friday; it’s set for a hearing in a Senate committee Wednesday afternoon.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, an attorney, raised concerns that the bill, HB 782, likely violates the Idaho Constitution’s single-subject rule and could be overturned in court. He asked what would happen to the raises for Idaho judges if that happened. The answer: In that case, judges wouldn’t get raises next year. Lawmakers already have approved raises for all other classes of state employees, including statewide elected officials.
The Senate has a separate bill, SB 1360, on its calendar to just grant small raises to Idaho judges next year; it’s been held repeatedly as the drama over HB 782 plays out. Lawmakers have been nursing resentment against the courts since the Idaho Supreme Court last year overturned anti-initiative legislation as unconstitutional, and since it rejected challenges this fall to a legislative redistricting plan that’s forcing some incumbent lawmakers to face off in the primary.
Bedke said it’s possible that Idaho judges could end up without any raises next year. “I don’t know that it’s a good thing, but that’s maybe how it turns out,” he said in an interview. He said the Legislature is focused on “finishing what we haven’t done and leaving,” including the final appropriation bills.
