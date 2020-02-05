The Idaho State Veterans Home in downtown Boise, the state’s largest skilled nursing facility, would be replaced by a new veterans home to be constructed on the H-P campus in West Boise, under a resolution that won unanimous support from the Idaho Senate today. The resolution, SCR 124, backs a state application for a federal grant to build the new veterans home, the first step in the multi-year process to build the new $107 million facility. Marv Hagedorn, Idaho state Veterans Services director, said the earliest the new facility could open would be in 2024; the federal government would pay 70% of the construction cost.
The state now owns the H-P campus on Chinden Boulevard; it purchased it from the tech company to become a new state government center, and several state agencies already have moved their offices there. H-P also continues to occupy part of the site, paying rent to the state.
Idaho operates state Veterans Homes in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello, with the 56-year-old Boise facility the largest at 158 beds. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday’s edition of the Idaho Press.