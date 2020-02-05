Todd Lakey Senate vets resolution 2-5-20

Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, debates in favor of a resolution in the Idaho Senate to replace the aging state Veterans Home in Boise, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The resolution passed unanimously; the state will seek a federal grant, and the facility could open in 2024.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The Idaho State Veterans Home in downtown Boise, the state’s largest skilled nursing facility, would be replaced by a new veterans home to be constructed on the H-P campus in West Boise, under a resolution that won unanimous support from the Idaho Senate today. The resolution, SCR 124, backs a state application for a federal grant to build the new veterans home, the first step in the multi-year process to build the new $107 million facility. Marv Hagedorn, Idaho state Veterans Services director, said the earliest the new facility could open would be in 2024; the federal government would pay 70% of the construction cost.

The state now owns the H-P campus on Chinden Boulevard; it purchased it from the tech company to become a new state government center, and several state agencies already have moved their offices there. H-P also continues to occupy part of the site, paying rent to the state.

Idaho operates state Veterans Homes in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello, with the 56-year-old Boise facility the largest at 158 beds. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday’s edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

