The Senate has voted 31-4 in favor of HB 449, which deposits another $20 million into the state’s main rainy-day savings fund and also lifts the cap on the fund from 10% of general fund revenues to 15%. The measure earlier passed the House, 64-2; it now heads to Gov. Brad Little, who proposed the idea to lawmakers.
Little is calling for big boosts to rainy-day funds over the next year: This $20 million to the Budget Stabilization Fund this year, and $50 million in the next fiscal year that starts July 1; plus $32 million to fully refill the Public Education Stabilization Fund after transfers had to be made from it this year due to growth in Idaho’s public school student population. That adds up to a total recommendation of $102 million to be transferred to the state’s main savings funds. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will take up transfers at the end of its agency budget-setting process.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, the lead Senate sponsor of HB 449, said “the best time to save” is when times are good. “I think we need to be prudent,” he said. “We need to do what’s best for the taxpayers of the state of Idaho. … This is an opportunity to save when the economy is good, so when the economy is bad we aren’t forced to raise taxes to take care of the needs.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, spoke out against the move. “We are not addressing transportation,” she said. “There are so many things we could be doing with this. We are already at the cap of our rainy day fund. We need to be taking care of property taxes and good roads and proper sanitation and all the things that should be addressed with that money, and I will not be voting for this.”
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, agreed. “Make no mistake, as we purport to save here, what we are doing is we are raising property taxes on homeowners,” she said. “The pent-up demands that we’ve heard in this debate, on schools, on roads, on everything across the state, are still going to be there.”
Grow countered, “We’ll take care of property tax, we’ll take care of the other challenges that are coming along. Have confidence in this legislative body.”