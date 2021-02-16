The Idaho Senate voted 28-6 this morning in favor of extending the state’s “Advanced Opportunities” program, which pays for high school students to earn college credits, to private school students. Senate Education Committee Chair Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, the bill’s sponsor, told the Senate that SB 1045, which he co-sponsored with a lobbyist for Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, a Catholic school, is intended “to encourage all students to succeed.”
“Many private school students and their parents make major sacrifices to pay for tuition, and they oftentimes … don’t have enough money left over to pay for dual-credit classes,” Thayn said.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, spoke out in favor of the bill, which she said will create a separate program that’s “narrowly tailored.” Each private school student would be limited to $750 in benefits over their high school years, and the funding would come through a separate appropriation, not from the public school budget, like the existing Advanced Opportunities program. That means if more students enroll than anticipated, she said, it wouldn’t trigger automatic funding from the Public Education Stabilization Fund.
“My family, we chose a Christian education for our children,” Den Hartog told the Senate. “We’ve never asked for support from the state, and we knew that that was the circumstance when we made that choice for our family, and that was a good and valid choice for our family.”
But she said the bill would allow private-school students who earn college credits at public higher-education institutions to offset some of the costs. “These are Idaho students from Idaho families taking courses and credits at Idaho institutions,” she said.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said, “Well, we have another wonderful idea. … It’s just great, we can help kids, and what kid doesn’t want to go to college when they’re in high school? … But then I get to thinking about how we campaign as senators. We go around our state and around our district telling them how conservative we are.”
Crabtree noted that the current Advanced Opportunities program, which Thayn helped create, started at a $500,000 per year cost. “It’s now costing $30 million per year,” he said. “It has cost us $80 million since it began, and now we’re going to add more to it, we’re going to add more people. … This is a money deal,” he said. “It’s about money. We have wonderful ideas, but we can’t add to the problem we’ve already got, which is an Advanced Opportunities program that’s costing us millions of dollars.”
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said when he asked constituents, including local school officials, what they thought about the bill, “Their uniform response is, ‘OK, some more money we’re not spending on public education.’ “ He said, “The town of Moscow, the override levy is more than what the state provides, which I think is not a proper way to fund education. … I think this isn’t the highest priority I’ll put for education.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, spoke out in favor of the bill. “I’ve long been a fan of Advanced Opportunities, and I have long opposed efforts to use taxpayer money to directly or indirectly subsidize private education at the K-12 level in Idaho,” he said. “But this bill has found the path through my objections to that, and I think it is a completely legitimate expenditure of public funds to support Idaho students pursuing credits at Idaho public colleges and universities. And really, to me, the issue of them being private school students in high school has nothing to do with that.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, said, “Until we fix the Advanced Opportunities program itself, I will not be able to support this legislation.”
SB 1045 earlier cleared the Senate Education Committee on a 6-3 vote, after the measure was presented to the committee by lobbyist Kate Haas. She estimated the initial appropriation at $750,000.
An array of parents, school officials and students from Catholic, Lutheran and Christian schools spoke in support of the bill at the committee hearing; it drew opposition from the Idaho School Boards Association and the Idaho Association of School Administrators. "We see this as the proverbial camel's nose under the tent," Karen Echeverria, ISBA head, told the committee. "It would provide public funds for private education, and we believe that stands outside the Idaho Constitution."
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, a retired teacher, supported the bill both in the committee and in the full Senate today. “This is a bill that I struggled with for a while,” she told the Senate, “because as you guys know, I think we underfund education in Idaho. Being 51st in the nation is horrifying to me when you look at per-pupil expenditures, and I do believe we can do better. It is a commitment that I bring every year when I come to this body, and I know many of you support that. … On this particular bill, I think it threads the needle,” she said. “I think we probably are going to have to look at dual credit and Advanced Opportunities, and we may have to put a cap on it in the future.”