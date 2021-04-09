With bipartisan support, the Idaho Senate passed a resolution to create an interim committee to study driving authorization for undocumented Idahoans, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The resolution was sent to the House of Representatives.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, sponsored the resolution, following the failure of his bill that would have given driving authority to Idahoans regardless of immigration status earlier this session. His bill stalled in the Senate Transportation Committee.
"This is a complex, politically charged issue and even though we have worked on it for several sessions, more understanding is a good thing in considering a policy decision like this in a future session," Guthrie said on the Senate floor Wednesday.
Twenty-eight senators supported the creation of the committee and seven voted against the resolution.
Democratic and Republican Senators alike spoke about the need to look at road safety and vehicle insurance when it comes to Idaho's undocumented population.
"Driving can be a hazard to the health of our citizens and when someone hits them and doesn't have insurance, our citizens are left without compensation," said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. "We need to take a look at mitigating damage against our citizens for unlicensed drivers who often flee the accidents."
A report from the Idaho Legislature's Office of Performance Evaluations, distributed this session, found driver's authorization cards issued in other states helped improve employment among undocumented residents and reduced the severity of accidents they are involved in.
Sixteen states, including Nevada, Utah, Washington and most recently Oregon, offer driving credentials to immigrants without documentation of legal permanent residence.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.