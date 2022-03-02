Legislation that lays the groundwork for ending all requirements for vehicle emission testing in the Treasure Valley on July 1, 2023 passed the Idaho Senate on Wednesday and now heads to the House.
“This is not a fly-by-night effort to remove the program, but it really is a thoughtful piece of legislation to reduce regulation, and recognizes the strides that we’ve made here in Ada County to maintain the air quality that we all expect and enjoy,” Senate Transportation Chair Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, told the Senate.
She said by that date in 2023, Idaho’s state Department of Environmental Quality will have completed a demonstration project to show the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that “we have met the air quality standards.”
That’s largely because newer vehicles are far less polluting than older ones, and more of those newer ones are now on the Treasure Valley’s roads. “A very small percentage of vehicles that are required to get tested even need repairs,” Den Hartog said.
The bill, SB 1254a, passed on a 29-6 vote. To become law, it still would need to clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor's signature.
