The Idaho Senate voted Monday to concur with House amendments to a city election bill that would move all non-partisan city elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. SB 1111 was a consensus bill adjusting rules for by-district elections in Idaho’s largest cities that lawmakers enacted last year.
On April 9, SB 1111 was amended to, among other things, move all nonpartisan elections to even-numbered years, along with all partisan elections, from the Legislature to president. The change drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate as well as from a local advocacy group.
“The initial bill that we approved was very different than this, and, at the last minute, (amendments) took this off the rails,” said Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.
Last week, the House voted 53-16 to approve the amended version of the bill, and on Monday, the Senate voted 24-11 to concur with those amendments. Monday’s decision was not the final vote on SB 1111; essentially it means the Senate has agreed to consider the amended version of SB 1111, which likely will occur this week.
