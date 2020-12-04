The Senate has finally convened, announced all its committee assignments and chairmanships for the next two years, and adjourned its organizational session. Here are the new committees:
Agricultural Affairs: Chairman Burtenshaw, Vice Chair Souza. Members: Patrick, Den Hartog, Ricks, Nelson and Rabe.
Commerce & Human Resources: Chair Patrick, Vice Chair Souza. Members: Martin, Lakey, Guthrie, Agenbroad, Riggs, Ward-Engelking and Burgoyne.
Education: Chair Thayn, Vice Chair Crabtree. Members: Den Hartog, Woodward, Lent, Johnson, Cook, Ward-Engelking and Nelson.
Finance: Chair Bair, Vice Chair Agenbroad. Members: Crabtree, Grow, Woodward, Lent, Riggs, Cook, Ward-Engelking and Nye.
Health & Welfare: Chair Martin, Vice Chair Riggs. Members: Heider, Lee, Harris, Agenbroad, Zito, Wintrow and Rabe.
Judiciary: Chair Lakey, Vice Chair Ricks. Members: Lodge, Lee, Anthon, Thayn, Zito, Burgoyne and Wintrow.
Local Government & Tax: Chair Rice, Vice Chair Grow. Members: Vick, Lakey, Souza, Bair, Ricks, Nye and Rabe.
Resources: Chair Vick, Vice Chair Johnson. Members: Bair, Heider, Patrick, Guthrie, Burtenshaw, Stennett and Nye.
State Affairs: Chair Lodge, Vice Chair Guthrie. Members: Winder, Anthon, Harris, Lee, Heider, Stennett and Burgoyne.
Transportation: Chair Den Hartog, Vice Chair Woodward. Members: Winder, Lodge, Rice, Vick, Crabtree, Nelson and Wintrow.
Notably, as in the House, Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, who was the Senate vice-chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, lost that post after his unsuccessful run for Senate president pro-tem. It went instead to Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa. Johnson will now be the vice-chair of the Senate Resources Committee instead; he'll no longer serve on JFAC. Meanwhile, another senator who ran unsuccessfully for leadership, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, won her first chairmanship and will chair the Senate Transportation Committee, whose previous chairman, Sen. Bert Brackett, retired.
Also, Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, who gave up his assistant majority leadership post this year, is the new Resources chairman, replacing Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, who no longer has any leadership position. Heider still is serving on Resources and Health & Welfare.
Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “I just want to thank everybody. This has been an arduous process going through.” He alluded to the coming COVID-19 vaccine.
“Hopefully things will start stabilizing,” Winder said. “I understand the vaccines are going to be out in the area, so people will have a choice here in the next 30 days or so to do those kinds of things if they choose to do so. One of the things I think we can be proud of in Idaho is we’ve got one of the most flexible vaccination policies, not requiring, not making it mandatory, giving people a way to go through a process to opt out.”
“But people need to make their personal choices," he said. "I remember back when I was a little kid in grade school and we had the polio vaccine. Moms did not want kids to get vaccinated, but they also knew that if they got polio it was not a good situation. So do what your heart tells you, and we’ll see you back here in January.”
Johnson also rose to speak, causing some to brace. "Sen. Lodge, you look uneasy, this is not bad, this is a good story," he said. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Johnson said, “My wife learned how to cook.” He said, “She has done more pies and her crust has been perfected. … I’m the beneficiary.” He also added that his wife has been cutting his hair since March, “and she’s getting better at it. It saves me $25 every three weeks.”
The Senate adjourned its organizational session sine die at 11:37 a.m.