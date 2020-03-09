The Senate has amended HB 409, the House-passed bill to impose a one-year freeze on local governments’ property tax collections, to convert it into a three-year, 4% cap. Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, told the Senate, “This amendment changes the duration of HB 409 from one year to three years.” He said “we would hope” to get the matter resolved sooner, with an interim legislative committee looking into it. “But this is complicated issue and should take more than one year,” Rice said.
Rice’s amendments also would allow certain exemptions to the 4% cap, for expiring urban renewal districts or for county-initiated property tax reliefs incentives that expire. No other amendments than Rice’s were offered to the bill.