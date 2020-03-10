The Senate went into its 14th Order for amendments this morning, and among the bills it amended was HB 500, the transgender athletes bill, and HB 440, Rep. Heather Scott’s bill to forbid any preferences for women and minorities by amending the Idaho Human Rights Act. Any senator may offer amendments in the 14th Order. So Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, offered an amendment to HB 440 to add protections under the law from discrimination on the bases of sexual orientation and gender identity, which are not now covered under the Idaho Human Rights Act.
Jordan told the Senate that the bill claims it wants to forbid special treatment for any group, but because the law doesn’t forbid discrimination in employment, housing, education or public accommodations by sexual orientation or gender identity now, there would be a conflict in the law. “Without this amendment, we would be setting up a framework for a different kind of special treatment,” Jordan said, “and I don’t think that’s the goal of what we’re trying to do here.”
The Senate voted on Jordan’s amendment by voice vote. “The nays have it, the motion has failed,” announced Senate Assistant Minority Leader Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens.
The Senate then approved two other amendments to HB 440, both proposed by Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, and seconded by Vick. The amendments add an exception to the bill aimed at public contracting, saying, “Nothing in this section shall be interpreted as prohibiting action that must be taken to establish or maintain eligibility for any federal program where ineligibility would result in a loss of federal funds to the state.” The amendments also add references to the bill in existing state laws about public contracting. They don’t change anything else.
The amendment that was approved for HB 500, which was proposed by Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, the bill’s Senate sponsor, does two things: It deletes references to the NCAA and other school athletic associations; and it changes the testing portion on how a female player whose gender is challenged must prove she’s really a girl. Instead of requiring the player to undergo exams of her “internal and external reproductive anatomy,” her testosterone levels, and her genetic makeup, as in the original bill; the bill as amended would require the student player to submit a health examination form from her “personal health care provider” that verifies her “biological sex” based on one of the three types of exams.
As before, the bill says nothing about who may dispute a student player’s sex, just outlines how disputes would be resolved. Provisions authorizing lawsuits remain unchanged.
To become law, both amended bills still would need passage in the full Senate, plus concurrence from the House to the Senate’s amendments, plus passage as amended in the full House, and the governor’s signature.