A divided — and agonized — Senate approved a bill designed to keep some convicted felons from obtaining a teacher’s license, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. SB 1323 would apply to applicants who have committed several felonies, including murder or voluntary manslaughter, rape and kidnapping. Applicants are already disqualified from receiving a teacher’s license if they have committed a violent crime against a child; SB 1323 would extend that language to violent crimes against adults.
The State Department of Education has estimated that this bill could affect 10 to 20 teachers across Idaho. There would be no time limits, as to how long ago the crime would have to have occurred.
Revoking a teacher’s license, or banning an applicant from teaching, is “a very solemn decision,” said Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, the bill’s sponsor. But Crabtree urged colleagues to think about the implications of having children in the classroom with a convicted violent felon.
But as senators debated the bill — or rose during roll call to explain their vote — several lawmakers expressed mixed feelings. They said they were sensitive to the idea of giving convicted felons a second chance, but said safety was their overriding concern.
“I think we have to err on the side of protecting our children,” said Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene. The bill now moves to the House side. You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org.