The Idaho Senate on Tuesday killed a House-amended bill that tried, for a second time, to eliminate the August election, despite concerns from school districts across the state that the change would hamper their budget and levy process. The move came as the Legislature hit the 100th day of this year’s session, and a hearing on a proposed education policy bill that’s part of negotiations to resolve impacts over failed education budgets was canceled.
“It was pulled by the sponsors and they’re working on a revision to that,” announced House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, as he convened the panel’s Tuesday meeting. The bill, HB 375, sought to restrict the teaching of “critical race theory” in Idaho schools and colleges, and had been introduced just a day earlier. It immediately raised concerns about banning books.
The Senate was unanimous Tuesday in its decision to kill SB 1061a, an unrelated election-deadlines bill that the House had amended to tack on provisions eliminating the August election date, one of four election dates authorized per year. The four dates, in November, March, May and August, have been the only election dates allowed for nearly all government entities in Idaho for the past 13 years.
The House had earlier passed a bill to eliminate the August election, at which school districts run urgent school levy measures to see if patrons agree they want to head off specific, identified budget cuts when school starts in September by raising their own property taxes. School districts set their budgets in June, after the May elections.
Backers of the bill said eliminating the election would give county clerks and the Idaho Secretary of State’s office more time for training and system maintenance between elections.
After negative testimony from school districts and school boards across the state, that House bill died in a Senate committee. At the urging of Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, the House then amended SB 1061, which had passed the Senate unanimously, to take another whack at it.
