The Senate has now adjourned until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Senate, “In times like this, as we know what’s coming and try to finish things up, they also create logjams, that’s what we experience every session. That’s where we are tonight.” The Senate is currently facing a “logjam of paperwork,” he said. It will lots of work to do tomorrow, however. So Anthon announced that the Senate would be adjourning until tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, noted, “As of today, this is not the longest session in history. We’re getting close. If we come back next week, it’ll be the longest. “