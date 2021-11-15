Senate adjourns 'til tomorrow, as its calendar shows 'there is nothing there' Posted by Betsy Betsy Russell Author email Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sen. Chuck Winder, seated at left, confers with Sen. Dave Lent, standing at right; also shown, from left, are Sens. Mark Nye, Mark Harris and Kelly Anthon, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Senate reconvened this afternoon, but Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told senators, of "the items that are available for your consideration, there is nothing there."He said, "At this point, we are anticipating an adjournment," and he called for announcements. Senate State Affairs Chair Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, announced that the Senate State Affairs Committee will meet at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. With that, the Senate adjourned until 10 a.m. tomorrow. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Senate Politics Legislation Kelly Anthon Senator Patti Anne Lodge Affairs Committee Afternoon Betsy Russell Author email Follow Betsy Russell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments