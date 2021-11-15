Senate winder confer small NOT FOR PRINT

Sen. Chuck Winder, seated at left, confers with Sen. Dave Lent,  standing at right; also shown, from left, are Sens. Mark Nye, Mark Harris and Kelly Anthon, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The Senate reconvened this afternoon, but Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told senators, of "the items that are available for your consideration, there is nothing there."

He said, "At this point, we are anticipating an adjournment," and he called for announcements.

Senate State Affairs Chair Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, announced that the Senate State Affairs Committee will meet at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. With that, the Senate adjourned until 10 a.m. tomorrow. 

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments